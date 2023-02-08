Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan D.A. for 15th time

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney, met with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for a 15th time as a part of an investigation into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels who alleges she slept with Trump. NBC News' Tom Winter reports on the latest in the investigation and new claims that Bragg stalled a case against Trump.Feb. 8, 2023

