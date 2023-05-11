IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mexican cities face crowded streets after migrants turned away at southern border

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    'I will not resign': Rep. Santos after 13-count federal indictment

    02:57

  • Why Trump was found liable for sexual abuse but not rape in E. Jean Carroll trial

    01:24

  • Carroll's attorneys argued 'Access Hollywood' tape was Trump's confession

    05:10

  • How the verdict in E. Jean Carroll case impacts Trump politically

    03:48

  • Katy Tur reads verdict: Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    03:33

  • Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'

    03:28

  • 'Godfather of AI' on regulating artificial intelligence: 'things are incredibly uncertain'

    08:05

  • Friend of E. Jean Carroll testifies about phone call after alleged Trump attack

    02:41

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP debt ceiling tension: 'They're just going to have to back off'

    06:00

  • Sen. Murphy on social media bill: 'Parents...are desperate for more protection'

    06:33

  • Military tracking another mysterious balloon, says it poses no threat

    02:44

  • GOP lawmaker on blocking abortion ban: 'I'm not going to vote in a way to oppress women'

    05:36

  • Hunter Biden's legal team meets with DOJ prosecutors

    01:49

  • Lawyer for CNBC anchor issues statement following Jeff Shell's exit as NBCUniversal CEO

    01:24

  • Hunter Biden's legal team requests Treasury investigate former Trump aide

    02:13

  • 'It didn't make any sense' Inside the 'ice-cream conspiracy' linking the treat to health

    04:53

  • 'The worst I've ever felt' Texas woman's story on being denied an abortion in Texas

    06:57

  • U.S. moves troops to East Africa in case of Sudan evacuation

    01:40

  • Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions

    02:55

Katy Tur

Mexican cities face crowded streets after migrants turned away at southern border

03:12

NBC News’ Julia Ainsley explains how Title 42 has only been applied to some migrants at the southern border, resulting in overcrowding on streets in Mexico. May 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Mexican cities face crowded streets after migrants turned away at southern border

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    'I will not resign': Rep. Santos after 13-count federal indictment

    02:57

  • Why Trump was found liable for sexual abuse but not rape in E. Jean Carroll trial

    01:24

  • Carroll's attorneys argued 'Access Hollywood' tape was Trump's confession

    05:10

  • How the verdict in E. Jean Carroll case impacts Trump politically

    03:48

  • Katy Tur reads verdict: Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All