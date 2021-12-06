Memo accuses generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response
02:57
Share this -
copied
A memo released by two then-officials in the D.C. National Guard accuses generals of lying to Congress about military response efforts during the Capitol riot on January 6. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 6, 2021
Memo accuses generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response
02:57
Moms are not the only ones affected by paid family leave: Florida father shares his story
03:15
West Virginia mom was denied paid leave because her baby was born via surrogate: her story
02:00
Melissa Mills, daughter of 'Jane Roe' speaks out on Supreme Court Case
06:43
Democrats to focus on abortion rights in midterms as Supreme Court hears Roe v. Wade challenge
03:27
Jeffrey Epstein's pilot called as prosecution's first witness, recalls meeting accuser