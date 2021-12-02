Melissa Mills, daughter of 'Jane Roe' speaks out on Supreme Court Case
The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade. Katy Tur sat down with Melissa Mills, daughter of 'Jane Roe' to talk about the arguments: "It's disturbing for my kids, it's disturbing for me as a parent, as a mother, as a health care worker, all those things. It's just real disturbing we're going to step back."Dec. 2, 2021
