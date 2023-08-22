IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

  • Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

    04:27

  • Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37

  • Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'

    06:20

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

  • ‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers

    03:30

  • 'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents

    12:32

  • 'Our generation is angry' David Hogg on new PAC supporting younger candidates

    04:21

  • 'It looks apocalyptic' Maui resident describes experience with deadly wildfires

    04:35

  • 'Encouraging first step' NSC Spokesman John Kirby on Iran detainee negotiation

    06:07

  • 'Everything in Lahaina has been decimated,’ Maui resident says

    06:11

  • FBI fatally shoots man accused of making violent threats against Biden and Alvin Bragg

    03:34

  • Fulton County DA says special counsel indictment won’t affect charging decisions

    01:12

  • Police say report of active shooter at Senate office was a 'bad call'

    01:48

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

    05:44

  • Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'

    07:43

Katy Tur

Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

02:34

Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to former President Trump, has asked a federal judge to immediately move his case in Georgia to federal court or issue an order that would prevent Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him. MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin breaks down the arguments Meadows is making.Aug. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

  • Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

    04:27

  • Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All