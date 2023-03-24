Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives threatening letter with white powder

- Now Playing
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives threatening letter with white powder05:25
- UP NEXT
Trump lawyer in court to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe06:18
'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery06:36
Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens04:34
Lawrence: With attacks on NY DA, Trump shows terror is his tactic12:09
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg03:06
Trump investigations pick up steam01:46
'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks09:56
Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump10:25
'Disturbing:' Lofgren hits MTG for plan to visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants05:19
‘He is panicked and terrified’: George Conway on Trump’s mindset as possible indictment looms06:22
What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg04:08
Eyeing charges, Trump’s 'blame Cohen' defense runs into Cohen and Avenatti07:11
Fear: As Trump eyes charges, meet the prosecutors who stare down murders and mobsters10:30
Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation09:12
Manhattan DA calls House GOP request for testimony an 'unprecedented inquiry'02:06
Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY07:05
Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'01:40
Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case08:58
Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans07:21
- Now Playing
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives threatening letter with white powder05:25
- UP NEXT
Trump lawyer in court to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe06:18
'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery06:36
Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens04:34
Lawrence: With attacks on NY DA, Trump shows terror is his tactic12:09
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg03:06
Play All