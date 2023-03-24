IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives threatening letter with white powder

05:25

According to law enforcement sources, the FBI and NYPD are investigating a letter containing a death threat and white powder that was mailed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating former President Donald Trump. NBC News' Laura Jarrett provides more details.March 24, 2023

