Manchin concerned child tax credit money could go to drugs
02:43
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had privately raised concerns in recent months that parents would use their Child Tax Credit payments — a key piece of the Build Back Better legislation — to buy drugs, three sources familiar with the comments said.Dec. 20, 2021
