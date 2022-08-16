IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Man arrested 19 months after allegedly storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    'We made a number of mistakes' Gen. Petraeus on Afghanistan, one year after its fall

    06:46

  • Employee monitoring software is on the rise, 'a huge change in how work is measured'

    04:11

  • 'We made a number of mistakes' Gen. Petraeus on Afghanistan, one year after its fall

    06:46

  • Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation

    02:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes; '100% confident' inflation bill will pass the house'

    06:51

  • Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

    04:16

  • Breaking down AG Garland's bombshell request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    05:42

  • Doug Mastriano did not answer questions during Jan. 6 interview

    01:49

  • Republicans express anger on Mar-a-Lago raid, with some notable exceptions

    04:34

  • 'Getting away with murder' GOP state legislatures are passing extremist policies

    07:01

  • Democratic senators facing tough elections tout passage of health care and climate bill

    01:45

  • Doug Mastriano to meet virtually with Jan. 6 committee

    02:01

  • Sen. Sinema opposes provision closing tax loophole in reconciliation bill

    02:05

  • Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill

    01:31

  • Rep. Steny Hoyer on Senate climate and tax deal: 'If the Senate passes it, we'll pas it'

    05:48

  • Sen. Baldwin's confidence in same-sex marriage bill passing in Senate: '8 or 9' out of 10

    03:46

  • 'I had terrible nightmares' Indianapolis family shares encounter with random gun violence

    03:00

  • Bannon found guilty by jury on both contempt of Congress counts

    04:23

  • 'Donald Trump lit the match' Former DHS Secretary on Trump's actions during Jan 6

    10:25

Katy Tur

Man arrested 19 months after allegedly storming Capitol on Jan. 6

02:26

A supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who was arrested after showing up outside the convention center for ballot counting in Philadelphia in 2020 has been arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly explains how overwhelmed the FBI is amid the Jan. 6 investigation and now the search at Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Man arrested 19 months after allegedly storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    'We made a number of mistakes' Gen. Petraeus on Afghanistan, one year after its fall

    06:46

  • Employee monitoring software is on the rise, 'a huge change in how work is measured'

    04:11

  • 'We made a number of mistakes' Gen. Petraeus on Afghanistan, one year after its fall

    06:46

  • Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation

    02:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes; '100% confident' inflation bill will pass the house'

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All