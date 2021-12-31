Betty White, the actor whose charm and deadpan comedic delivery earned her an eight-decade career, has died. She was 99. White became best known for her quick one-liners as the gullible yet lovable Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."Dec. 31, 2021
TV's beloved 'Golden Girl' Betty White dies at 99
