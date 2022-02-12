Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'
01:42
Share this -
copied
Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner to talk about new reporting that former President Trump took records to Mar-a-Lago, that were clearly marked “Top Secret.” He says of the chances that the Department of Justice will bring charges against Trump: “It’s anybody’s guess.”Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'
01:42
UP NEXT
US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'
01:31
‘A systemic incident of poor behavior’: NFL forced to confront its diversity issues
06:34
‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations
05:27
The significance of Queen Elizabeth naming Camilla ‘queen consort’
04:25
How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine