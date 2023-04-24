Lawyer for CNBC anchor issues statement following Jeff Shell's exit as NBCUniversal CEO

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell left the company after an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct. The attorney for CNBC’s international anchor Hadley Gamble said, “The investigation into Mr. Shell arose from a complaint by my client of sexual harassment and sex discrimination.”April 24, 2023

