Lawmakers, West Virginians, White House react to Manchin's Build Back Better opposition
12:31
Share this -
copied
After weeks of negotiation, Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Katy Tur sat down with NBC News' Sahil Kapur, and Julie Tsirkin, "Way Too Early" Host Jonathan Lemire, and Punchbowl News' John Bresnahan, rounding up reactions from West Virginians, lawmakers and the White House.Dec. 20, 2021
Now Playing
Lawmakers, West Virginians, White House react to Manchin's Build Back Better opposition
12:31
UP NEXT
Manchin concerned child tax credit money could go to drugs
02:43
‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge
10:07
Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'
05:23
What the child tax credit means for American families
04:22
Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'