IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’
March 20, 202404:34

  • 'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • ‘He winked at the white supremacists’: Foer on Trump’s role in escalating antisemitism in the U.S.

    04:32

  • Standard pregnancy care is now dangerously disrupted in Louisiana

    06:01

  • ‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money

    04:44

  • Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court

    02:51

  • Trump will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get this cash

    07:54

  • Pence believes Trump is ‘walking away from our conservative agenda’: Marc Short

    05:00

  • Support for abortion access includes 'a lot of Republicans': Michael Steele

    09:41

  • Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case

    07:23

  • Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    05:13

  • RNC shakeup with Trump loyalists 'sends message' about what to expect ahead of election: Maya King

    06:39

  • Manhattan DA supports 30-day delay in Trump hush money trial

    04:02

  • How 'double-hater' voters could decide Trump and Biden's 2024 rematch

    10:03

  • 'Puzzling' frenzy around Princess Kate suggests 'cracks' between her and Will: Joanna Coles

    05:18

  • 'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected

    05:44

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    05:12

  • Kara Swisher discusses her new book "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story"

    08:02

  • 'We are fighting everyone's war' FMR. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on the Israel-Hamas war

    05:22

Katy Tur

Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

04:34

Laredo, TX Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño on why a Texas immigration law will overburden state and local law enforcement.March 20, 2024

  • 'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • ‘He winked at the white supremacists’: Foer on Trump’s role in escalating antisemitism in the U.S.

    04:32

  • Standard pregnancy care is now dangerously disrupted in Louisiana

    06:01

  • ‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All