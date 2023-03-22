IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents

Katy Tur

Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents

01:51

A federal judge has ruled that special counsel Jack Smith has enough evidence to prove former President Trump committed a crime through his attorney, allowing the "crime fraud exception" to attorney-client privilege and requiring him to testify. Trump's legal team has appealed the decision. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.March 22, 2023

