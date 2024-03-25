IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin
March 25, 202406:29
  • Now Playing

    Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri

    03:29

  • Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

  • Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis statement 'very reassuring': Joanna Coles

    03:40

  • 40 people reportedly dead in Moscow shooting attack, according to Russian news agencies

    08:21

  • Multiple casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    03:43

  • ‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu

    06:27

  • ‘Trump is a credit risk’ for many insurance companies: Paul Butler

    03:55

  • 'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion

    06:05

  • Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

    04:34

  • Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • ‘He winked at the white supremacists’: Foer on Trump’s role in escalating antisemitism in the U.S.

    04:32

  • Standard pregnancy care is now dangerously disrupted in Louisiana

    06:01

  • ‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money

    04:44

  • Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court

    02:51

  • Trump will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get this cash

    07:54

  • Pence believes Trump is ‘walking away from our conservative agenda’: Marc Short

    05:00

  • Support for abortion access includes 'a lot of Republicans': Michael Steele

    09:41

  • Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case

    07:23

Katy Tur

Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin

06:29

NBC News Senior Correspondent Garrett Haake and MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin offer additional details on the impending criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, set for April 15th.March 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri

    03:29

  • Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

  • Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis statement 'very reassuring': Joanna Coles

    03:40

  • 40 people reportedly dead in Moscow shooting attack, according to Russian news agencies

    08:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All