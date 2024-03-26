Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case

- Now Playing
Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case02:15
- UP NEXT
Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 611:20
Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign01:27
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 1502:41
Michael Beschloss: Zero historical parallel in politics for Trump's legal issues10:15
What to look for Monday as Trump in New York for hush money hearing06:37
Trump expected to be in NY for hush money hearing as he faces bond deadline05:02
Florida Atty. on whether Trump will pay his $454M bond05:55
Litman: Any scenario in Trump NY cases will 'enact existential harm on him'09:40
‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy08:00
Stormy Daniels: I thought I’d be murdered for taking on Trump05:51
'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert07:13
‘Enough is enough’: Alvin Bragg fed up with Team Trump’s delay tactics in NY Hush Money case06:54
‘Shocking’: Trump hush money trial delay explained by ex-Manhattan prosecutor07:29
You've got to be kidding! 'Massive screw up' causes 30-day delay in Trump's NY trial11:15
Manhattan DA supports 30-day delay in Trump hush money trial04:02
Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial02:39
'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict11:09
Manhattan DA seeking gag order against Donald Trump ahead of hush money trial11:44
Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money case01:09
- Now Playing
Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case02:15
- UP NEXT
Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 611:20
Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign01:27
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 1502:41
Michael Beschloss: Zero historical parallel in politics for Trump's legal issues10:15
What to look for Monday as Trump in New York for hush money hearing06:37
Play All