'That was fast': Judge denies Flynn request for restraining order to block Jan. 6 subpoena
02:01
A federal judge denied Michael Flynn’s request for a temporary restraining order that he sought to block the Jan. 6 subpoena and the requirement for him to testify, only one day after he filed the request. Pete Williams reports. Dec. 22, 2021
