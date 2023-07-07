IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge denies DOJ request to block Trump deposition in ex-FBI officials' lawsuits

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    'The planet is playing by a different rulebook' A climate discovery in a Canadian lake

    04:34

  • Judge orders release of more Mar-a-Lago search warrant information in Trump docs case

    03:45

  • Why SCOTUS decision may be an 'opportunity to reassess the legacy of affirmative action'

    04:59

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays

    02:23

  • Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting

    03:42

  • 'A very good day for democracy' Marc Elias breaks down SCOTUS state legislature ruling

    04:45

  • Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public

    04:15

  • Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion

    05:29

  • Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead

    02:18

  • Hunter Biden's lawyer on guilty plea: 'Hunter feels happy to move on with his life'

    08:20

  • Paris Olympics headquarters raided in corruption probe

    02:07

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    07:48

  • 'A sad say for Southern Baptists' Pastor Linda Barnes Popham on ousting of female pastors

    05:19

  • Biden economy adviser Jared Bernstein: Inflation falling, but 'we've got more work to do'

    06:25

  • Nevada 'fake electors' meet with grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    03:19

  • Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty

    02:20

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    04:15

  • Secretary Buttigieg on I-95 collapse: Expect 'substantial economic costs'

    05:55

  • Body recovered from Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse scene

    03:10

Katy Tur

Judge denies DOJ request to block Trump deposition in ex-FBI officials' lawsuits

02:40

A federal judge has denied a Department of Justice request to prevent former President Trump from sitting for a deposition in lawsuits brought by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, both former FBI officials. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports.July 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Judge denies DOJ request to block Trump deposition in ex-FBI officials' lawsuits

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    'The planet is playing by a different rulebook' A climate discovery in a Canadian lake

    04:34

  • Judge orders release of more Mar-a-Lago search warrant information in Trump docs case

    03:45

  • Why SCOTUS decision may be an 'opportunity to reassess the legacy of affirmative action'

    04:59

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays

    02:23

  • Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting

    03:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All