  • Senate Democrats hope to move quickly on Supreme Court vacancy

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

    'Rates have to go up, and it's not going to be easy.' What's next for the Federal Reserve.

  • Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March

  • Serbian magnate talks censorship, says population is "living in the Matrix"

  • Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

  • Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines

  • US Senate candidate Gary Chambers talks cannabis reform after smoking in new campaign ad

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

  • Senate Democrats force debate on voting rights reform

  • The troubling connection between Veterans and extremist militias

  • Ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader claims he was 'fulfilling his own mythology'

  • Oath Keepers leader and members arrested for January 6 attack

  • Buckingham Palace: Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles, defending himself ‘as a private citizen’

  • Everything you need to know about masking up against Omicron, from double masks to beards

  • Biden expected to call for change to filibuster rules in Georgia speech, pleasing voting rights activists

  • Experts recommend N95 and KN95 masks against Omicron. Here's how to spot counterfeits.

  • Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates

  • Tur: The GOP gaslighting on Jan. 6 happened immediately — and it's only getting worse

  • Why didn't President Biden say this before?

Katy Tur

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states

The January 6 select committee has issued subpoenas for 14 so-called "alternate electors" who falsely claimed that former President Trump won their state in the 2020 election. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 28, 2022

