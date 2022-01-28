Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states
02:03
The January 6 select committee has issued subpoenas for 14 so-called "alternate electors" who falsely claimed that former President Trump won their state in the 2020 election. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 28, 2022
