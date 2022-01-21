Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines
The January 6 select committee is reviewing documents from the Trump White House that were released for their investigation. Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan reports on one document that was a draft of a potential executive order for a review of voting machines from the 2020 election.Jan. 21, 2022
