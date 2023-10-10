IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Israeli official confirms women were raped during Hamas attack

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    'I want my son': Israeli mother asks for information after child disappears from festival

    05:25

  • John Kirby: U.S. 'closely coordinating' with officials on status of Americans in Israel

    07:00

  • Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated

    05:52

  • Dem. Caucus Chair Rep. Lieu on border wall: 'We need comprehensive reform'

    05:28

  • As Biden approves new border wall, 'band-aid solutions' for immigration aren't working

    03:53

  • GOP undecided on new speaker choice, Rep. Molinaro (R-NY) 'Not committing to a person'

    07:25

  • Rep. Himes on GOP scramble for new Speaker: 'Nothing works under Republican majorities'

    04:46

  • 'I would be a little bit more cautious' Breaking down day 3 of Trump's fraud trial

    02:13

  • 'Just not acceptable' Sen. Bennet not budging on preserving Ukraine aid in funding bill

    04:20

  • House GOP fallout: Rep. Lawler (R-NY) says Republicans are facing a 'reckoning'

    08:45

  • Judge places Trump under gag order after social media attack on clerk 

    03:06

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sen. Feinstein's legacy: 'Dianne never gave up' on gun safety

    05:00

  • Las Vegas police provide timeline of Tupac Shakur murder arrest

    06:47

  • Rep. Johnson on race to stop shutdown: 'We have got to try to get our work done'

    04:25

  • Fmr. Sen. Boxer (D-CA) reflects on serving as 'Thelma and Louise' with Sen. Feinstein

    06:28

  • 'It's a dangerous world right now.' Fmr. Defense Secretary Esper on US's biggest threats

    08:14

  • Rep. Boyle (D-PA) on looming shutdown: 'I continue to fight against it'

    05:36

  • Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on UAW Strike: 'They'll stay out until they get a contract'

    04:29

  • 'It will save lives.' Fred Guttenberg on new gun violence prevention office

    04:17

Katy Tur

Israeli official confirms women were raped during Hamas attack

03:20

During a phone call with President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the Hamas attack “barbarism that has not been seen since the holocaust.” During the call an Israeli official also confirmed that women were raped during the surprise attack.Oct. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Israeli official confirms women were raped during Hamas attack

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    'I want my son': Israeli mother asks for information after child disappears from festival

    05:25

  • John Kirby: U.S. 'closely coordinating' with officials on status of Americans in Israel

    07:00

  • Why Netanyahu's call for unity government may be complicated

    05:52

  • Dem. Caucus Chair Rep. Lieu on border wall: 'We need comprehensive reform'

    05:28

  • As Biden approves new border wall, 'band-aid solutions' for immigration aren't working

    03:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All