IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'
Feb. 29, 202404:38
  • Now Playing

    Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision to take up Trump's Immunity Case

    07:30

  • Richard Haass: 'The Trump administration put the Palestinian issue off to the side'

    05:09

  • 'It's going to make a big difference' Jennifer Palmieri on how IVF will impact 2024

    05:31

  • Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

    04:27

  • 'This is a person who has a history of making threats' Lisa Rubin on new Trump gag order

    05:25

  • Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections

    03:32

  • Bill Browder: 'We need a Navalny Act'

    07:12

  • 'It's a matter of life and death': FL State Rep Michele Rayner on social media ban for kids

    07:16

  • 'Bring Ksenia back': Boyfriend of dual citizen detained in Russia pleas for help

    04:40

  • New York court rules Trump owes more than $454 million in civil fraud case

    02:18

  • 'The Dobbs decision blew open a door' Alabama Fertility Doctor speaks out

    06:24

  • 'Thoughtless': IVF patients in Alabama speak out after embryo decision

    05:07

  • 'Many of us in the press are ambivalent' Investigative Journalist on Assange Trial 

    03:14

  • Suspect in custody after 2 found dead in Colorado university dorm

    01:17

  • 'It will start to shrink his empire' NY Times Reporter on the Trump civil fraud ruling

    03:06

  • Lead prosecutor in Trump University case on the NY Civil Fraud Ruling

    06:24

  • Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial

    01:39

  • 'Russia's not going to stop': Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder urges House to pass Ukraine aid

    05:38

  • Police: Shots fired near Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    03:40

Katy Tur

Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'

04:38

Katy Tur spoke with Eylon Levy, Israeli Government Spokesman, about where negotiations for a hostage deal stand.Feb. 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision to take up Trump's Immunity Case

    07:30

  • Richard Haass: 'The Trump administration put the Palestinian issue off to the side'

    05:09

  • 'It's going to make a big difference' Jennifer Palmieri on how IVF will impact 2024

    05:31

  • Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

    04:27

  • 'This is a person who has a history of making threats' Lisa Rubin on new Trump gag order

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All