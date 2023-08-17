IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'

    06:20

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

  • ‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers

    03:30

  • 'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents

    12:32

  • 'Our generation is angry' David Hogg on new PAC supporting younger candidates

    04:21

  • 'It looks apocalyptic' Maui resident describes experience with deadly wildfires

    04:35

  • 'Encouraging first step' NSC Spokesman John Kirby on Iran detainee negotiation

    06:07

  • 'Everything in Lahaina has been decimated,’ Maui resident says

    06:11

  • FBI fatally shoots man accused of making violent threats against Biden and Alvin Bragg

    03:34

  • Fulton County DA says special counsel indictment won’t affect charging decisions

    01:12

  • Police say report of active shooter at Senate office was a 'bad call'

    01:48

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

    05:44

  • Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'

    07:43

  • Capitol Police evacuate Senate office building after unconfirmed report of active shooter

    01:51

  • 'A meaningful charge' What to expect from Donald Trump's January 6 Indictment

    10:29

  • Defense testifies Oxford school shooter abandoned by parents

    01:17

  • 'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

    03:35

  • Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy

    01:51

Katy Tur

Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

05:37

Katy Tur spoke to former Assistant Special Prosecutor on the Watergate team, Jon Sale, about Donald Trump's infamous former lawyer Roy Cohn, and how his legal playbook is in play in Trump's modern-day legal troubles.Aug. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'

    06:20

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

  • ‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers

    03:30

  • 'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents

    12:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All