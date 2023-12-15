Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency01:34
- Now Playing
Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade06:48
- UP NEXT
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'07:34
'We are hungry for action' Parents of American held hostage by Hamas speak out04:55
'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies03:57
Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu03:55
Judge issues stay of proceedings in Trump D.C. trial pending appeal04:07
Biden warns Israel is losing support for war operations amid crisis in Gaza01:59
Israeli journalist Tal Schneider: Netanyahu has 'no vision' for Gaza after war05:22
Congress is 'holding Ukraine's fate hostage' as Zelenskyy asks for more aid07:50
Trial begins to decide how much Giuliani owes election workers he defamed03:51
House expected to take vote on Biden impeachment inquiry01:32
Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney: U.S. Attorney is 'caving to political pressure'09:48
'The President of COP28 is an oil executive' Climate talks in UAE fuel cynicism04:28
'Hostages are not the priority' Netanyahu faces criticism on stalled negotiations04:48
‘I am honestly a little shaken,’ reporter sheltering in place on UNLV campus says02:45
Las Vegas police respond to active shooter on UNLV campus02:11
Special counsel Weiss opposes Hunter Biden’s request to subpoena Trump01:58
How Trump won over evangelicals: new book examines 'cult-like attachment'07:46
Former Defense Secretary: Support for Ukraine will 'crumble' if Trump is elected in 202404:43
Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency01:34
- Now Playing
Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade06:48
- UP NEXT
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'07:34
'We are hungry for action' Parents of American held hostage by Hamas speak out04:55
'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies03:57
Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu03:55
Play All