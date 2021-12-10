Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation
03:16
Share this -
copied
Noted street artist JR, the subject of MSNBC film's new documentary "Paper and Glue" worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation at a correctional facility outside Tehachapi, California. NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff spoke to inmates about their experience.Dec. 10, 2021
Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation
03:16
'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena
07:57
'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West
02:58
'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery
03:12
Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy
04:40
Texas 'Dad-vocate' of two shares a day his life without paid family leave