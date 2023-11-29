IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

Katy Tur

Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

NBC News' Carol Lee reports on the differences in President Biden's support of Israel amid the conflict with Hamas and the approach former President Obama took toward the international relationship while he was in office.Nov. 29, 2023

    Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

