    Inside NYC's $100 million childcare investment

Katy Tur

Inside NYC's $100 million childcare investment

Katy Tur sat down with Robin Hood CEO, Richard Buery, Jr., to talk about a new $100million dollar investment in childcare in New York City. Buery highlighted ways childcare deserts and the pandemic have impacted parents in the city and how this new investment can have a ripple effect on the city.May 12, 2022

    Inside NYC's $100 million childcare investment

