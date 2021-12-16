Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'
Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell makes history as the first ever black woman to be appointed commissioner of the NYPD. Katy Tur sat down with Sewell to discuss the challenges of the position, including stop and frisk policies and community building.Dec. 16, 2021
Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'
