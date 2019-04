If the border policies that Nielsen oversaw weren't tough enough for President Trump, what will be? 13:26 copied!

Kirstjen Nielsen's refusal to reinstate the policy of separating migrant families at the border put her at odds with the President and ultimately lead to her resignation. Katy Tur discusses what's next for the Department of Homeland Security with Julia Ainsley, Ashley Parker, Nick Miroff and Alan Gomez.

