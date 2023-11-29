IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mark Regev on ceasefire extension: If Hamas releases more hostages, 'the pause continues'

    05:07

  • Family member of hostages describes return: 'coming back from hell'

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

  • Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08

  • Israel looking into Hamas' claims that 10-month-old hostage and 2 family members were killed

    00:40

  • 'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

    03:28

  • 'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

    05:34

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24

  • Gaza became a pressure cooker under Israeli occupation: Holocaust & Genocide Studies Professor

    07:36

  • Israel confirms 12 more hostages freed from Hamas custody on the fifth day of extended truce

    11:16

  • Hamas releases more hostages during extended cease-fire

    05:17

  • Fmr. Israeli Security Official: Israel needs 'an operational window' to fight Hamas

    05:53

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • “She was dragged like a sack of potatoes"

    09:09

  • 'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

    09:48

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

    04:50

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

Katy Tur

IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

02:59

Two Israeli women, identified as Yelena Trupanov, 50, and Irena Tati, 73, were released into Israeli territory. The two will undergo medical assessment and be escorted by the IDF to be reunited with family members. Nov. 29, 2023

  • Mark Regev on ceasefire extension: If Hamas releases more hostages, 'the pause continues'

    05:07

  • Family member of hostages describes return: 'coming back from hell'

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

  • Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08

  • Israel looking into Hamas' claims that 10-month-old hostage and 2 family members were killed

    00:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All