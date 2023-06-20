IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden's lawyer on guilty plea: 'Hunter feels happy to move on with his life'

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Paris Olympics headquarters raided in corruption probe

    02:07

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    07:48

  • 'A sad say for Southern Baptists' Pastor Linda Barnes Popham on ousting of female pastors

    05:19

  • Biden economy adviser Jared Bernstein: Inflation falling, but 'we've got more work to do'

    06:25

  • Nevada 'fake electors' meet with grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    03:19

  • Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty

    02:20

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    04:15

  • Secretary Buttigieg on I-95 collapse: Expect 'substantial economic costs'

    05:55

  • Body recovered from Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse scene

    03:10

  • 'Read the indictment': How Jack Smith shows he wants to focus on the facts

    04:07

  • How to better protect yourself from the health effects of wildfire smoke

    03:31

  • NYC ranks worst in the world for air quality

    04:06

  • Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51

  • How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56

  • Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

    07:16

  • Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in federal prison

    00:33

  • Advocacy group forms to support pilots who report UFOs

    01:52

  • Leading voice in A.I. says technology 'Could be dangerous for many people on this planet'

    05:46

Katy Tur

Hunter Biden's lawyer on guilty plea: 'Hunter feels happy to move on with his life'

08:20

Katy Tur spoke with Chris Clark, attorney for Hunter Biden, about his guilty plea for two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes, after a 5-year-long investigationJune 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden's lawyer on guilty plea: 'Hunter feels happy to move on with his life'

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Paris Olympics headquarters raided in corruption probe

    02:07

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    07:48

  • 'A sad say for Southern Baptists' Pastor Linda Barnes Popham on ousting of female pastors

    05:19

  • Biden economy adviser Jared Bernstein: Inflation falling, but 'we've got more work to do'

    06:25

  • Nevada 'fake electors' meet with grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    03:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All