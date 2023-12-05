IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Trump won over evangelicals: new book examines 'cult-like attachment'

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Former Defense Secretary: Support for Ukraine will 'crumble' if Trump is elected in 2024

    04:43

  • 'A lot of people want to see justice' SCOTUS considers Sackler's immunity in settlement

    03:10

  • Thai nationals return home after captivity in Gaza

    02:07

  • 'He's not going to survive this' Netanyahu in hot water after NYT report on Hamas attack

    06:36

  • Rep. Colin Allred on Congress after Santos expulsion: 'We can restore trust'

    03:01

  • Mark Regev on ceasefire extension: If Hamas releases more hostages, 'the pause continues'

    05:07

  • Family member of hostages describes return: 'coming back from hell'

    05:01

  • Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

    03:46

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    02:59

  • Hamas releases more hostages during extended cease-fire

    05:17

  • Fmr. Israeli Security Official: Israel needs 'an operational window' to fight Hamas

    05:53

  • Video shows first of 11 additional Israeli hostages released by Hamas

    01:05

  • Israeli women and children to be released in hostage deal

    06:30

  • Qatar details Israel-Hamas hostage deal

    01:19

  • Video shows vehicle going airborne before crashing into checkpoint at Niagara Falls

    03:37

  • 'It's going to be very fraught' Fmr. Israeli negotiator on implementation of hostage deal

    05:11

  • 'Peace has become a radical word' Palestinian and Israeli activists on coming together

    05:00

  • Netanyahu on tentative hostage agreement: ‘Difficult decision, but it is the right decision’

    04:35

  • 'Hardest decision a government has to make' Israel's Knesset meets on hostage deal

    04:25

Katy Tur

How Trump won over evangelicals: new book examines 'cult-like attachment'

07:46

Katy Tur spoke to Tim Alberta, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism" about Trump's connection to evangelical Christians and what it means for 2024.Dec. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How Trump won over evangelicals: new book examines 'cult-like attachment'

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Former Defense Secretary: Support for Ukraine will 'crumble' if Trump is elected in 2024

    04:43

  • 'A lot of people want to see justice' SCOTUS considers Sackler's immunity in settlement

    03:10

  • Thai nationals return home after captivity in Gaza

    02:07

  • 'He's not going to survive this' Netanyahu in hot water after NYT report on Hamas attack

    06:36

  • Rep. Colin Allred on Congress after Santos expulsion: 'We can restore trust'

    03:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All