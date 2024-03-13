How 'double-hater' voters could decide Trump and Biden's 2024 rematch

- Now Playing
How 'double-hater' voters could decide Trump and Biden's 2024 rematch10:26
- UP NEXT
'Puzzling' frenzy around Princess Kate suggests 'cracks' between her and Will: Joanna Coles05:18
'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected05:44
Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report05:12
Kara Swisher discusses her new book "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story"08:02
'We are fighting everyone's war' FMR. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on the Israel-Hamas war05:22
'Perplexed' FMR Trump Nat. Security Adviser reacts to Trump intel briefings as GOP nominee07:27
U.S.' first IVF baby on AL ruling: 'When I was born...the same debate was happening'06:02
U.N. report finds 'convincing' information Israeli hostages were sexually abused03:29
The potential 'unintended consequence' of the SCOTUS ruling on Trump's ballot eligibility04:31
'Disappointed' but 'would do it again': CO Plaintiff reacts to SCOTUS decision06:51
'Never met the threshold' Lisa Rubin on Fani Willis Disqualification Case04:02
Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'04:38
Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision to take up Trump's Immunity Case07:30
Richard Haass: 'The Trump administration put the Palestinian issue off to the side'05:09
'It's going to make a big difference' Jennifer Palmieri on how IVF will impact 202405:31
Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing04:27
'This is a person who has a history of making threats' Lisa Rubin on new Trump gag order05:25
Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections03:32
Bill Browder: 'We need a Navalny Act'07:12
- Now Playing
How 'double-hater' voters could decide Trump and Biden's 2024 rematch10:26
- UP NEXT
'Puzzling' frenzy around Princess Kate suggests 'cracks' between her and Will: Joanna Coles05:18
'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected05:44
Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report05:12
Kara Swisher discusses her new book "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story"08:02
'We are fighting everyone's war' FMR. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on the Israel-Hamas war05:22
Play All