IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

    07:16

  • Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in federal prison

    00:33

  • Advocacy group forms to support pilots who report UFOs

    01:52

  • Leading voice in A.I. says technology 'Could be dangerous for many people on this planet'

    05:46

  • Uma Thurman and Akilah King talk making childcare 'more equitable for all children'

    07:11

  • Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to serve 11-year sentence

    02:52

  • Breaking down the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    02:12

  • White House on debt ceiling: 'we're not at the final agreement yet' as default looms

    08:40

  • Trump appears virtually in hush money case hearing

    02:37

  • NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

    00:38

  • Texas mom of trans daughter: 'Our government has decided that they know better'

    05:20

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on abortion fight: 'Everything is on the table'

    05:15

  • Intruder entered National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home

    02:50

  • Biden to end Asia trip early to return for debt ceiling negotiations

    02:59

  • Work requirements for federal aid programs brought into debt limit negotiations

    02:08

  • Durham report on handling of Trump-Russia investigation released to public

    02:54

  • NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'

    11:29

Katy Tur

How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

01:56

A Western official said that the attack of Nova Kakhovka dam could potentially cut the ability to cross the Dnieper River. NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports on the implications this has on war.June 6, 2023

  • Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

    07:16

  • Convicted spy Robert Hanssen dies in federal prison

    00:33

  • Advocacy group forms to support pilots who report UFOs

    01:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All