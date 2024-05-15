IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How classrooms became the battleground of race and gender: an author’s extensive reporting
May 15, 202405:10
    How classrooms became the battleground of race and gender: an author's extensive reporting

How classrooms became the battleground of race and gender: an author’s extensive reporting

Across the country, race and gender have been questioned by parents and school board members alike. NBC News senior investigative reporter Mike Hixenbaugh explores these struggles at school in Southlake, TX in his new book, “They Came For The Schools”.May 15, 2024

