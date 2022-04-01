IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
The House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill that would decriminalize marijuana on a federal level. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell has details.April 1, 2022
