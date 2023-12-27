IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Supreme Court rules against removing Trump from 2024 ballot

    02:09

  • 'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • Supreme Court won't immediately settle Trump immunity claim

    06:12

  • Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22

  • Advocate: Migrants 'don’t want handouts. They want a job.'

    01:28

  • Detroit News: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan canvassers not to certify 2020 vote

    02:30

  • Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in New York

    02:41

  • Trump’s immigration rhetoric changes the politics of El Paso, Texas

    01:07

  • Colorado 14th Amendment case puts Supreme Court conservatives in a bind

    05:48

  • Rudy Giuliani suddenly faces the possibility of jail

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 rioter caught in Bumble dating app sting pleads guilty

    01:48

  • U.S. reaches deal with Venezuela to free 10 Americans in prisoner exchange

    01:47

  • Rep. Cuellar: “Those types of numbers, we just cannot sustain that at all.”

    03:07

  • Why we are seeing a huge increase in migrants showing up at the southern border

    03:33

Katy Tur

House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

02:49

The House Ethics Committee has unanimously agreed to investigate Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., over allegations of campaign finance violations.Dec. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Supreme Court rules against removing Trump from 2024 ballot

    02:09

  • 'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All