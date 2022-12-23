IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    National Archives recovers Trump records from Florida

    05:27

  • Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown

    05:44

  • Rep. Beatty: If $2,000 checks fail to pass, it will be ‘on hands of Republican colleagues’

    04:47

  • Atlanta Mayor warns 'we are not there yet'

    08:01

  • DC bracing for a Trump government shutdown over impeachment probe

    01:57

  • Pence Chief of Staff: President will negotiate with Congress

    05:44

  • GDP at 2.6% for fourth quarter

    07:30

  • House Judiciary Dems announce investigation in Trump’s National Emergency

    08:44

  • President Trump declares national emergency to get more wall funding

    13:49

  • El Paso’s reaction to Trump’s impending emergency declaration

    02:07

  • The effects of declaring a national emergency over border security

    10:33

  • Trump to declare a national emergency over the wall

    28:35

  • Matthews: On 1 year anniversary of Parkland, Trump has done nothing on guns

    01:13

  • Tim Ryan on the National Emergency: Trump, GOP ‘all over the place’

    07:58

  • GOP silent on Trump’s National Emergency, slammed Obama for ‘overreach’

    01:05

  • Rep. King: Federal contractors should get back pay

    02:20

  • Trump tells McConnell he plans to sign govt. funding bill, declare national emergency for wall

    05:48

  • Federal contractors won't get backpay in funding deal

    06:11

  • Trump Casino Executive: His negotiation ability 'a fallacy'

    07:17

  • Conservative news hosts try to spin wall funding defeat

    05:17

Katy Tur

House passes government funding bill, sending to Biden to sign

02:15

The House voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine.Dec. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    National Archives recovers Trump records from Florida

    05:27

  • Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown

    05:44

  • Rep. Beatty: If $2,000 checks fail to pass, it will be ‘on hands of Republican colleagues’

    04:47

  • Atlanta Mayor warns 'we are not there yet'

    08:01

  • DC bracing for a Trump government shutdown over impeachment probe

    01:57

  • Pence Chief of Staff: President will negotiate with Congress

    05:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All