Katy Tur

Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

06:01

Hundred of Hertz customers are part of a class-action lawsuit that alleges the rental car company falsely accused customers of stealing cars, which resulted in false arrests and jail time for some. Katy Tur sat down with Julius Burnside, one of the plaintiffs, and lawyer Francis Alexander Malofiy, to talk about the lawsuit. Feb. 10, 2022

