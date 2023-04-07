IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Schumer, McConnell call on Russia to release WSJ reporter

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Harris to meet with expelled Democratic lawmakers in Nashville

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's plane lands in New York ahead of arraignment

    02:56

  • Fox News aired Dominion conspiracy theories despite fact-checking unit's disproval

    02:29

  • 'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

  • Adnan Syed conviction reinstated just months after he was freed

    01:58

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and lawmakers tour jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

    02:52

  • Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg receives threatening letter with white powder

    05:25

  • Fmr. Facebook security chief on TikTok ban: 'We need to come up with a solution'

    04:39

  • What you need to know about the TikTok CEO's testimony on Capitol Hill

    03:33

  • 'As the field gets bigger, that plays to his advantage' Lee Zeldin on 2024 and Trump

    06:35

  • Judge rules Trump lawyer must testify in special counsel probe of classified documents

    01:51

  • Kirby on Xi's Putin visit: 'Continuing to support the Russian narrative about this war'

    05:55

  • Capitol Police were not warned Jan. 6 footage would be given to Tucker Carlson

    02:24

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors for Trump hush-money probe

    02:09

  • Texas birth control ruling could 'set a precedent' for other drugs, legal expert says 

    04:14

  • Rep. Himes on Tiktok: Social media has 'changed the dynamic in very scary ways'

    03:56

  • East Palestine resident reacts to Norfolk Southern hearing

    03:37

  • 'I am watching all my family members get sick' East Palestine resident on region's safety

    03:20

  • McConnell being treated for concussion after falling in D.C.

    01:53

Katy Tur

Harris to meet with expelled Democratic lawmakers in Nashville

02:00

Vice President Harris will travel to Nashville to visit with state lawmakers, including the two former Democratic state representatives that were expelled for protesting gun violence on the chamber floor. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports.April 7, 2023

  • Schumer, McConnell call on Russia to release WSJ reporter

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Harris to meet with expelled Democratic lawmakers in Nashville

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's plane lands in New York ahead of arraignment

    02:56

  • Fox News aired Dominion conspiracy theories despite fact-checking unit's disproval

    02:29

  • 'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

  • Adnan Syed conviction reinstated just months after he was freed

    01:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All