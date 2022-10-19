Group sues Biden, National Archives to release unseal JFK-assassination documents

- Now Playing
Group sues Biden, National Archives to release unseal JFK-assassination documents02:09
- UP NEXT
'A huge information dump' Former DHS Secretary on Secret Service and Jan 6 Committee04:00
CNBC's Julia Boorstin hopes new book serves 'as a mirror' for female entrepreneurs04:35
'Putin has shown no indication that he's willing to stop fighting' John Kirby on Ukraine10:43
'It changes everything': John Fetterman reflects on recovery process after stroke04:24
'Sore loser syndrome' What lowered confidence in elections means for midterms05:04
'A lot of folks have lost everything' Mercy Chefs brings meals to victims of Hurricane Ian04:55
Reporter points out alligator in Orlando floodwaters following Hurricane Ian01:32
'Never again' Floridians riding out Hurricane Ian already have regrets04:21
Winds whip through Punta Gorda downing street signs, sending debris flying06:02
Experts on election denial: 'Pressures in the national political bloodstream are mounting'07:54
Fmr. Rep. Riggleman on Roger Stone: 'Every time they open their mouth, they're lying'09:40
'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran06:15
Federal Reserve announces 0.75% interest rate increase02:19
Feds charge 47 people who defrauded $250M from federal pandemic child nutrition program02:36
'Using people as political pawns' MA State Rep. on migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard05:36
Ten days of tradition: The UK mourns and honors Queen Elizabeth04:11
'Absolutely mind-bending figures' Inside look at the wealth of the Royal family06:10
Fmr. advisor on President Zelenskyy: 'I knew he wouldn't leave his people'05:13
'Icon is an understatement' Royal photographer reflects on Queen Elizabeth's legacy04:40
- Now Playing
Group sues Biden, National Archives to release unseal JFK-assassination documents02:09
- UP NEXT
'A huge information dump' Former DHS Secretary on Secret Service and Jan 6 Committee04:00
CNBC's Julia Boorstin hopes new book serves 'as a mirror' for female entrepreneurs04:35
'Putin has shown no indication that he's willing to stop fighting' John Kirby on Ukraine10:43
'It changes everything': John Fetterman reflects on recovery process after stroke04:24
'Sore loser syndrome' What lowered confidence in elections means for midterms05:04
Play All