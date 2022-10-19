IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Group sues Biden, National Archives to release unseal JFK-assassination documents

Katy Tur

Group sues Biden, National Archives to release unseal JFK-assassination documents

The Mary Ferrell Foundation filed a federal lawsuit against President Joe Biden and the National Archives to unseal records that have been postponed from getting released regarding former President John F. Kennedy's assassination. NBC News' Marc Caputo explains the timing of the group's decision to bring forth the lawsuit and their likelihood to prevail. Oct. 19, 2022

    Group sues Biden, National Archives to release unseal JFK-assassination documents

Play All