Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'
03:24
Share this -
copied
A $380 million dollar settlement has been reached for the victims of Larry Nassar. Katy Tur sat down with four-time Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes about the next steps in protecting gymnasts from abuse.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'
03:24
UP NEXT
'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike
06:29
Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation
03:16
'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena
07:57
'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West
02:58
'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery