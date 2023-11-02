IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38
  • UP NEXT

    At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days

    02:42

  • 'This is a horrific mistake' Former IDF soldier on why Gaza incursion may not bring peace

    05:23

  • US Citizen stuck in Gaza, 'Airstrikes continue to happen nearby' even in the south

    06:27

  • John Kirby on Middle East attacks on US troops: 'We're not trying to start a war'

    06:11

  • Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

    08:18

  • Senate confirms Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel

    02:39

  • 'Certain U.S. interests might be injured' Impact of the U.S.'s close alliance with Israel

    06:20

  • Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'

    15:16

  • Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations

    05:06

  • Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'

    06:48

  • Fmr. FBI Agent on Maine mass shooter manhunt: 'Time is very limited to try and find him'

    05:19

  • Top House Democrat reacts to Johnson Speaker election: 'I'm going to take him at his word'

    03:34

  • After 20 days without a speaker, Rep. Buck says Emmer 'has some hurdles to overcome'

    05:31

  • Cohen testifies that Trump would come up with his own net worth estimations

    02:36

  • Experts weigh in on 'Byzantine and complicated' hostage releases by Hamas

    02:57

  • 'We hope to see more' Former Israel Prime Minister on hostage release

    08:26

  • ‘Active communication’ continues for recovery of American hostages, Kirby says

    02:34

  • What we know about the two hostages released by Hamas

    04:29

  • Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas

    01:43

Katy Tur

Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

10:38

Katy Tur spoke to Gershon Baskin, Middle East Director for the International Communities Organization aided in the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011, about hostage negotiations with HamasNov. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38
  • UP NEXT

    At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days

    02:42

  • 'This is a horrific mistake' Former IDF soldier on why Gaza incursion may not bring peace

    05:23

  • US Citizen stuck in Gaza, 'Airstrikes continue to happen nearby' even in the south

    06:27

  • John Kirby on Middle East attacks on US troops: 'We're not trying to start a war'

    06:11

  • Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

    08:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All