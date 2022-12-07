German police arrest dozens who allegedly plotted to overthrow government

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
German police arrested 25 people who are suspected of plotting to overthrow Germany's government, motivated by prominent conspiracy theories including QAnnon. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports on how on the criminal proceedings and how German authorities are responding to the uncovered terrorist plot. Dec. 7, 2022

