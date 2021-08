NBC's Courtney Kube and Mike Memoli joined Geoff Bennett with breaking updates on the latest in Afghanistan, U.S. evacuation efforts, and President Biden's response to the Taliban takeover. Former National Security Council Member, Gen. Barry McCaffrey, and former CIA Chief of South and Southwest Asia, Douglas London, discuss the situation on the ground. "I am utterly appalled at so-called responsible people arguing with Biden's decision to leave by 31, August," McCaffrey says.Aug. 25, 2021