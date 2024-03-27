IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Garrett Haake says RNC chair Lara Trump is ‘trying to modernize the Republican party’
March 27, 202403:25
Katy Tur

NBC News Senior Correspondent Garrett Haake reports on his interview with the RNC’s new chairperson Lara Trump and explains why her comment about the 2020 presidential election contradicts what the RNC is asking new hires in their interviews.March 27, 2024

