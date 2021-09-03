Former TX State Sen: We're going to end up with 'government mandated pregnancy'

President Biden says the Justice Department is taking a hard look at the legality of that new restrictive abortion law in Texas. Which not only bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, but also relies on citizens to enforce it. It significantly weakens Roe v. Wade in the nation's second largest state. Shefali Luthra, Health Reporter for The 19th, and former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis join Geoff Bennett with more.Sept. 3, 2021