New Hampshire voters weigh their choices ahead of next week's primary00:29
- Now Playing
FMR. NH GOP Party Chair : 'I don't think Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in New Hampshire'05:31
- UP NEXT
'We're not there yet' Aaron David Miller on the risk of a regional war in the Middle East05:44
Millions of Americans across 48 states face winter weather alerts04:34
'The victim is the people' Tristan Snell on Trump's $370 million civil fraud trial05:47
'The situation has gotten much worse" FMR. Rep Dent on the rise in violent political threats01:30:31
'I think the Court will draw the line' What to expect if SCOTUS rules on Trump's immunity02:49
'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy03:49
'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration06:49
SCOTUS pushed to take up Trump ballot issue, facing 'novel questions'05:17
Chinese spy balloon used U.S. internet provider to communicate03:44
House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations02:49
'Feels like freedom' 71-year-old exonerated after almost 50 years in prison05:22
‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them03:51
'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out03:22
Inside Colorado ruling barring Trump from the ballot: 'It's incredibly significant'04:39
'They are essential' What the Biden administration should do to win over young voters06:40
Gershon Baskin on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'It should have never happened'05:08
Republicans seek expanded executive powers on border security03:15
Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency01:34
New Hampshire voters weigh their choices ahead of next week's primary00:29
- Now Playing
FMR. NH GOP Party Chair : 'I don't think Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in New Hampshire'05:31
- UP NEXT
'We're not there yet' Aaron David Miller on the risk of a regional war in the Middle East05:44
Millions of Americans across 48 states face winter weather alerts04:34
'The victim is the people' Tristan Snell on Trump's $370 million civil fraud trial05:47
'The situation has gotten much worse" FMR. Rep Dent on the rise in violent political threats01:30:31
Play All