Katy Tur

Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on 2024: 'There's a wide-open lane for a non-Trump candidate'

07:16

Katy Tur spoke with former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson about the widening GOP field of Presidential candidates, new debate restrictions, and national issues.June 5, 2023

