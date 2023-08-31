IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case

  • Now Playing

    Florida resident on Hurricane Idalia damage: 'I have nothing to go back to'

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville, FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Police: Motive in deadly UNC shooting still under investigation

    05:05

  • 'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

    01:47

  • UNC campus on lockdown after report of shots fired

    03:31

  • Rudy Giuliani speaks following booking at Fulton County jail

    07:30

  • Meadows asks judge to move Georgia case to federal court or prevent DA from arresting him

    02:34

  • Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis' bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    02:35

  • Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Georgia judge orders $100,000 bond for Trump ally John Eastman

    01:33

  • Questions still remain after Maui fires: 'We don't have all the facts available'

    04:27

  • Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn

    05:37

  • Biden highlights benefits of Inflation Reduction Act on anniversary of passage

    06:13

  • FEMA on support efforts in Maui 'Absolutely heartbreaking experience'

    06:20

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:02

  • ‘Lahaina is not for sale’: Maui wildfire survivor to real estate developers

    03:30

  • 'There is no 'next place'' Maui resident on why fires are so devastating for residents

    12:32

  • 'Our generation is angry' David Hogg on new PAC supporting younger candidates

    04:21

  • 'It looks apocalyptic' Maui resident describes experience with deadly wildfires

    04:35

Katy Tur

Florida resident on Hurricane Idalia damage: 'I have nothing to go back to'

02:45

Alex Witt spoke to Aaron Hefty, Citrus County resident, about the damage in the wake of Hurricane IdaliaAug. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Florida resident on Hurricane Idalia damage: 'I have nothing to go back to'

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville, FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Police: Motive in deadly UNC shooting still under investigation

    05:05

  • 'It was terrifying': UNC students react to police lockdown

    01:47

  • UNC campus on lockdown after report of shots fired

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All